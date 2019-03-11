New take on Hervey Bay's wedding exhibition

BRIDE TO BE: Amy Cook with some of the pre-loved wedding gowns at the Hervey Bay PCYC Weddings and Formal Events Expo.

BRIDE TO BE: Amy Cook with some of the pre-loved wedding gowns at the Hervey Bay PCYC Weddings and Formal Events Expo. Alistair Brightman

PRE-LOVED dresses and suits formed part of the display at the Weddings and Formal Events Expo at Hervey Bay's PCYC yesterday.

Organiser Tammy Sloan said a growing number of brides and grooms were budget-conscious and looking for lower prices when it came to outfits for their wedding day.

Over the past month, clothing has been collected, giving brides a chance to bag the perfect dress - and a great bargain.

Ms Sloan said the event was growing each year and the invitation to view second-hand dresses was all part of mixing it up.

The dresses and other items will be held for another two weeks for those who want to look.

Ms Sloan estimates about 300 people walked through the doors to look at the stalls.

It wasn't just people planning their wedding - lots of girls attended to get ideas for their formals, whether it was dresses, hairstyles or make-up that they needed help with.

Ms Sloan said there were 52 exhibitors at the event.

"We had an exhibitor there from at least every category, from cake maker to florist," she said.

"We saw a massive rise in the number of high school formal girls. There was everything you need under one roof - hairdressers, photographers, make-up artists and even personalised gifts. "There seemed to be a lot of interest and a lot of busy exhibitors talking to people this year."