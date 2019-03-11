New teams come on board for the Cup

Doon Villa players celebrate after their 2-1 FFA Cup win against Wide Bay Buccaneers at Villa Park, Maryborough.

FOOTBALL: History will be made in plenty of ways this weekend when the FFA Cup returns to Wide Bay.

A record nine teams have entered the competition, which is the largest cup competition in Australia.

The FFA Cup sees sides from around Australia, in the lower leagues, compete to secure one of 32 spots in the main draw that allows clubs to compete against A-League sides.

Those 32 sides then face each other to determine the winner, which was Adelaide United last year.

Doon Villa was the best team last year in Wide Bay, beating the Wide Bay Buccaneers before losing to Sunshine Coast Fire to fall one game short of making the main draw.

The champions return and will face the KSS Jets away at the Hervey Bay Sports Ground this Saturday at 6pm.

The contest is one of four to be held at the same time on the same day around the region.

The Buccaneers will be aiming for their first win in senior competition when they face the United Park Eagles at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

The side didn't win any of its 25 matches last season.

The other two matches will see Tinana take on Sunbury at Federation Park with Alloway to face Brothers Aston Villa at Martens Oval.

Alloway enter the competition for the first time after making the move to the Wide Bay League competition this season.

The side becomes the seventh team from the Rum City to feature in the competition.

The structure of the FFA Cup has also changed for Wide Bay this season.

The four winners will join The Waves in the second round after they got a bye this weekend.

The Waves then face one of those winners in round two on April 13 with the other three teams to have a bye.

All remaining teams will then face off in round three on May 4 with the final for Wide Bay to be held on May 9.

Draws for those rounds will be determined after each round.

The best Wide Bay side then faces the winner of the Central Queensland region for a spot in the final qualifying round to make the main draw of the competition.

The winner then faces the either the best team in Mackay or the best team in North Queensland for a spot in the main draw.

"For us it is better going north than going south,” Football Queensland Wide Bay administrative officer Peter Guest said.

"Last year we had to face the best sides from Sunshine Coast but this way we have a better chance.”

There will be more on the FFA Cup competition this weekend ahead of the start.

FIXTURES:

Tinana v Sunbury - Federation Park

Alloway v Brothers Aston Villa - Martens Oval

Wide Bay Buccaneers v United Park Eagles - Fraser Coast Sports Precinct

KSS Jets v Doon Villa - Hervey Bay Sports Ground

All games start at 6pm.