New technology to show impact of COVID-19 on Coast

New online economic modelling technology will show how COVID-19 has impacted on the Fraser Coast community.

Regional Jobs committee, Jobs Fraser Coast, has invested in the economic modelling and forecasting tool, which explains the impacts on workforce and industry and forecasts the pace of economic recovery specifically for the Fraser Coast region.

Jobs Fraser Coast chair Scott Rowe said the new online tool would be made available online to all business owners and residents free of charge.

"Jobs Fraser Coast continues to work towards building a better understanding of the impacts of COVID-19 on the community and industry," Mr Rowe said.

"Currently, information on the impacts of COVID-19 within the region is limited creating uncertainty about the future of the Fraser Coast local economy.

"Jobs Fraser Coast has invested in this economic development tool which allows support agencies and business owners to better understand the impacts and plan sound recovery steps.

"It is regularly updated with the latest figures."

The tools have been developed by economists to showcase and forecast economic data and trends developing within the region until June, 2022.

These tools can be used in conjunction with unemployment and JobSeeker data to create a full overview of the impacts of COVID-19 on the region's labour force.

Individuals and organisations will be able to use this data when applying for government funding or investment in community services and infrastructure.

The data can be downloaded into reports based on the users' needs.

To view the COVID-19 Fraser Coast data, visit the Jobs Fraser Coast website at

www.jobsfrasercoast.com.au