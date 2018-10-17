New telco business wants to help businesses get connected

AS TELECOMMUNICATIONS expert Damien Estreich talks about his passion for helping businesses flourish, he lights up.

The new business owner, who launched Fraser Coast Telco Consulting last month, is excited to do what he loves best - on his own terms.

His foray into being self-employed began when the company he previously worked shut down.

So he decided to continue what he was doing and took workmate Steve Davis with him.

These new rules mean the power duo will travel to different businesses in the region rather than have customers come to them, to provide the best customer service possible.

Their services include supplying and manage mobiles, entire mobility fleets, tablets, NBN migrations, TBS and business phone systems.

"We want to give business a locally owned, independent option for helping with their telco needs," Mr Estreich said.

"The mobile nature is about making it as convenient as possible for the customers, and just giving good old-fashioned face to face service.

For businesses, being able to have communication, such as make emails and phone calls, is their lifeblood." An initial consultation is free of charge.

The region's NBN rollout will start soon and continue into next year, and the duo look forward to helping as many businesses as possible have a smooth transition.

Fraser Coast Telco Consulting can be contacted on 0499 444 996.