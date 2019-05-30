New television campaign to put Fraser Coast on foodie map

SEAFOOD SHINES: Julia Paussa from Coast with some of Hervey Bay's world famous scallops.

NOWHERE else in the world has better scallops than the Fraser Coast.

That's what Julia Paussa, owner of Coast Restaurant, says about Hervey Bay's world-famous delicacy.

But Ms Paussa believes scallops are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the region's seafood.

She has also long been an advocate for supporting local suppliers of fresh produce.

That is why she said Queensland Tourism had her in mind for a new campaign aimed at attracting foodies to Queensland.

"It has been one of things we have worked really hard on the past decade is to have that kind of supply chain," she said.

"We fought and fought to build those relationships with people, so we can serve what's coming out of the ocean here.

"We use our own fishermen so when you come into the restaurant we can tell you where it was caught, who it was caught by, and that's the network we have set up for ourselves because we wanted a constant steady supply of fresh fish.

"We love to serve food that has been produced in the region and I guess that's one of the reasons why Queensland Tourism thought of us."

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the State Government campaign would hit screens from this week with a new television ad to run across key domestic markets.

"The Fraser Coast has some of the best produce and fine dining options in the country," she said.

"This campaign will showcase that to millions of Australians.

"Around 12percent of people who came to Queensland from other states last year had a food experience of some description.

"This just goes to show this sector is growing rapidly.

"That's why we're playing to our strengths to attract more foodies to the Fraser Coast."