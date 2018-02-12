New tennis season shapes up on Fraser Coast

NEW TALENTS: Riley Morrison is one of 40 new sign ons at for the new tennis season at Saturday's Hervey Bay and District Tennis Association Open Age Tournament.

IT COULD be the start of a lucky season for tennis on the Fraser Coast.

With about 40 junior players signing on, Luke Harvey will spend the next few weeks getting them ready for the competitive season.

The head coach at Ace Tennis said the sign-ons would bolster their competition.

"The start of the season is the prime time for us, right off the back of the Australian Open and the Australian Summer of Tennis," Harvey said.

Some of the junior players will play at the upcoming Bundaberg Junior Development Series in May.

Harvey said there were plenty of young talents waiting to be found.

"It's a sport that kids can play competitively at any level, even with parents," he said.

"So you can have a five-year-old rallying with a 90-year-old, unlike contact sports like rugby or soccer.

"As far as tournaments go, it's shaping up to be a pretty good year with the people we've got now."