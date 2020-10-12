New testing rules changed overnight

Daniel Andrews has announced new testing measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

New COVID-19 testing rules will come into force in Victoria from midnight tonight.

Anyone deemed a close contact of a coronavirus case or a case themselves who's been ordered to undertake the mandatory 14 days of quarantine will need to take another COVID-19 test on day 11.

If they don't do the test after 10 days in isolation, they'll have to complete a further 10 days of quarantine.

"A person who has been deemed a close contact by Department of Health and Human Services must get tested for coronavirus on day 11 of their quarantine period," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"The testing is not mandatory as such, but if that person chooses not to take that coronavirus test on day 11 to establish that they are virus free at that point, then they're mandatory quarantine period will be extended by a further 10 days."

Businesses in regional Victoria must also take "all reasonable steps" to establish if a customer is from regional Victoria and will face a $10,000 fine for failing to comply with this rule, which is now part of the COVID-safe plan.

Workers permitted into regional Victoria for employment purposes will also face a $5000 fine if they don't "act appropriately".

Mr Andrews also posted to Facebook to remind Victorians a fitted face mask must be worn whenever you leave home from 11.59pm tonight.

Mr Andrews said on Sunday it is now "mathematically impossible" for Melbourne to reach its goal to easing more restrictions as previously hoped by next Sunday if the state records any more cases this week, as he expects will happen.

Victoria recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus and one death linked to aged care in the last 24 hours, the first fatality in three days.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average has dropped slightly from 9.5 to 9.3, while the number of cases from an unknown source remains the same at 10. In regional Victoria the number sits steady at 0.4. There are 189 active cases including 5 in regional Victoria.

Mr Andrews said there would still be "significant changes" announced next Sunday, October 19, but he was "not in a position to detail what they'll be".

When asked about lifting the restrictions that prevent Melburnians venturing farther than a five kilometre radius of their home, Mr Andrews said it was "on the table... because everything is on the table" to be eased from October 19.

"There will be steps that will be able to be taken next Sunday," Mr Andrews said.

"They will not be as big as steps that we would have perhaps hoped, but they will be significant, and they will allow us to move more freely, allow us to connect more easily to the love the most, those we miss the most."

