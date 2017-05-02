NEW TOURISM VENTURE: Military trail will show-off our history

The Duncan Chapman statue in Maryborough will be a highlight on the military trail.

A NEW chapter for the Fraser Coast tourism industry will be born in the form of a history trail when the Duncan Chapman Memorial is completed.

The Fraser Coast Military Trail will showcase the region's military-rich history by directing people across the region's symbolic military points.

The shed and Vietnam Museum in Toogoom, Z Special Unit training camp on Fraser Island, and the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum are just some of the areas that will be included on the trail.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events chairman Greig Bolderrow said brochures are expected to be made early next year which would include a map of the Fraser Coast marking the points of interest.

"Statistics indicate that military tourism is growing and we have so much history on the Fraser Coast that people are interested in,” he said.

"It depends how deep one wants to go but I imagine it would take a number of days to get through it all.

"The trail will be an ongoing project as we will continue adding to it.”

The Fraser Coast Military Trail utilises what already exists in the region but focuses on promoting it.

The trail will dip into the smaller towns in the region encouraging people to visit there.

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said it's going to open us up to a new tourism group.

"People going on the trail will touch into the different communities and it will help those local businesses,” she said.

"Having an extra activity to do could encourage tourists to stay that extra night.”

Our region's military history is already widely known, with the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum regarded as the second best military museum in the country behind Canberra.