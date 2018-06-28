How emergency services are giving themselves the green light

GROUNDBREAKING new technology that provides a green traffic light for emergency vehicles has been rolled out across the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough are among four regional towns to receive the Emergency Vehicle Priority system, which gives ambulance and fire trucks top priority when responding to emergencies.

The technology allows emergency vehicles to automatically trigger traffic light sequences to change along the most direct route when responding to an emergency.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the technology would help save lives.

"Every minute is crucial when you're having a heart attack or being bitten by a snake," Mr Saunders said.

"Today, a lot of drivers don't give way to emergency service vehicles.

"I remember following an ambulance through Kent St that had to poke its nose through the intersection waiting for the lights and cars, it was probably two-and-a-half-minutes by the time they got through.

"If we had that technology then, that ambulance would have gone straight through."

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, who visited Maryborough earlier this week to announce the new technology, said the EVP would help save lives on the road.

"The time it could save ambulance or firefighting vehicles arriving at the scene of an emergency could be the difference between life or death," Mr Bailey said.

"Across Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Rockhampton and Gladstone, there are currently 166 intersections equipped and running with EVP technology."

About $13.5 million has been invested on its rollout across the state.