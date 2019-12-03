New tree makes history in time for party in the park

(above) Council workers Rodney Pettiford, Scott Smith and Brian Peterson (below) Deputy mayor Darren Everard, FCRC's community events support officer Michaela Davis with council workers Robert Neeves, Anthony McGill, Cameron Argus and mayor George Seymour at the installation of the brand new Hervey Bay Christmas Tree outside the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Cultural Centre.

A NEW Hervey Bay Christmas tree has been installed just in time for the last Food n Groove event of the year.

The ornamental tree was installed by Fraser Coast Regional Council workers yesterday morning outside the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Cultural Centre.

The council spent $30,000 on the Hervey Bay Christmas tree, its travelling bauble and other smaller decorations.

“When you consider that the decorations will last five to seven years, the cost per year is about $4000 to $6000,” mayor George Seymour said.

“The Maryborough tree has lasted three years so far and is in very good condition.

“Council feels it is worth the cost to encourage the Christmas and community spirit.

“It’s worth every penny.

“Obviously when I was growing up we cut them down every year in the snow so this one will be reused every year.”

Cr Seymour said this was the first time Hervey Bay had a specially made ornamental Christmas tree as in previous years existing trees had just been adorned with lights.

The tree’s Christmas lights will be turned on for the first time at 7pm on Friday during the Christmas-themed Food n Groove event.

The winner of the Christmas Street competiton will also be announced.

“All week I am judging the different streets which have lights so I can announce the Christmas street for 2019,” Cr Seymour said.

“A lot of people have said they want a central location for Christmas like a village green, in Maryborough we have one in front of city hall.

“Now we have one in front of the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.”