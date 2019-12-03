Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(above) Council workers Rodney Pettiford, Scott Smith and Brian Peterson (below) Deputy mayor Darren Everard, FCRC's community events support officer Michaela Davis with council workers Robert Neeves, Anthony McGill, Cameron Argus and mayor George Seymour at the installation of the brand new Hervey Bay Christmas Tree outside the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Cultural Centre.
(above) Council workers Rodney Pettiford, Scott Smith and Brian Peterson (below) Deputy mayor Darren Everard, FCRC's community events support officer Michaela Davis with council workers Robert Neeves, Anthony McGill, Cameron Argus and mayor George Seymour at the installation of the brand new Hervey Bay Christmas Tree outside the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Cultural Centre.
News

New tree makes history in time for party in the park

Jessica Lamb
3rd Dec 2019 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW Hervey Bay Christmas tree has been installed just in time for the last Food n Groove event of the year.

The ornamental tree was installed by Fraser Coast Regional Council workers yesterday morning outside the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and Cultural Centre.

The council spent $30,000 on the Hervey Bay Christmas tree, its travelling bauble and other smaller decorations.

“When you consider that the decorations will last five to seven years, the cost per year is about $4000 to $6000,” mayor George Seymour said.

“The Maryborough tree has lasted three years so far and is in very good condition.

“Council feels it is worth the cost to encourage the Christmas and community spirit.

“It’s worth every penny.

“Obviously when I was growing up we cut them down every year in the snow so this one will be reused every year.”

Cr Seymour said this was the first time Hervey Bay had a specially made ornamental Christmas tree as in previous years existing trees had just been adorned with lights.

The tree’s Christmas lights will be turned on for the first time at 7pm on Friday during the Christmas-themed Food n Groove event.

The winner of the Christmas Street competiton will also be announced.

“All week I am judging the different streets which have lights so I can announce the Christmas street for 2019,” Cr Seymour said.

“A lot of people have said they want a central location for Christmas like a village green, in Maryborough we have one in front of city hall.

“Now we have one in front of the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: Mum told reach out for help, don’t steal

        premium_icon COURT: Mum told reach out for help, don’t steal

        News She had little money to provide for her children

        ’Maggot’: Magistrate targeted in foul-mouthed rant

        premium_icon ’Maggot’: Magistrate targeted in foul-mouthed rant

        News A man launched into an expletive-filled outburst when he was taken back into...

        Man who used drugs for pain found with gun

        premium_icon Man who used drugs for pain found with gun

        News A man who helped police search his property has been fined in court

        $2.5M of drugs seized in pre-Christmas swoop

        premium_icon $2.5M of drugs seized in pre-Christmas swoop

        Crime Police make drug bust worth millions of dollars across Queensland.