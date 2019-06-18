Menu
NRL Rd 9 - Sharks v Eels
New twist in Tim Mannah transfer saga

by Phil Rothfield
18th Jun 2019 2:12 PM
TIM Mannah's proposed move to the Wests Tigers shocked everyone when the news broke last week. Now, the Eels stalwart has made another announcement.

A week after agreeing to join the Wests Tigers, the 31-year-old prop on Tuesday announced he would remain a one-club player and was determined to fight his way back into the NRL squad in the second half of the season.

"I am very happy to be staying at the Eels," Mannah said. "I am a Parramatta Eels junior and I love our club.

"My total commitment is to helping our club be successful. I appreciate the support from our wonderful members and fans."

Mannah has been forced to withdraw from the Lebanon team to play Fiji this weekend but is hopeful to be available for the Eels against the Raiders on Saturday week.

Mannah, who made his debut in 2009, is the longest serving player at Parramatta and the sixth-most capped player in the club's history.

The former Origin prop is the last man standing from the 2009 grand final, Parramatta's most recent appearance on rugby league's biggest day and captained the club from 2013 to 2018.

