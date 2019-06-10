Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, UnitingCare group executive of hospitals Michael Krieg, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and medical oncologist at St Stephen's Hospital Hervey Bay Dr Quan Tran at the opening of the new oncology unit.
Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, UnitingCare group executive of hospitals Michael Krieg, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and medical oncologist at St Stephen's Hospital Hervey Bay Dr Quan Tran at the opening of the new oncology unit.
News

New unit to cut down cancer patients' travel time

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Jun 2019 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast cancer patients will no longer have to travel to Brisbane for specialised treatment after the opening of a new oncology unit at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital.

Open for the last four weeks, the new Forbes Cancer Care Centre currently supports more than 50 patients a week.

Hospital general manager Darren Rogers said that number was expected to increase.

"The specialists working within FCCC are the only ones offering complete haematology oncology in the Wide Bay area,” he said.

"Patients that may have previously needed to travel to Brisbane will now have access to the highest level of care here at St Stephen's Hospital.

"We know how beneficial it is for patients to be close to home when they are going through cancer treatment and care.

"It is a difficult time, and being away from home can add increased stress that they certainly don't need.”

St Stephen's Hospital has been delivering oncology services in various temporary treatment areas since opening in 2014 however until now there has not been a purpose-built facility.

cancer fccommunity fchealth fcnews fraser coast hervey bay oncology unit st stephen's hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

    premium_icon ROAR-SOME: QLD football stars to kick off season on Coast

    News Queensland's premier A-League club will host a pre-season game and community camp at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct in a major coup for the region

    UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    premium_icon UPDATE: Excavator used to recover stuck Fraser Island bus

    Offbeat WATCH: Recovery crews manage to free stuck bus

    World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

    premium_icon World record attempt to make a splash in Bay

    News Coast man has plans to snatch record back from Tasmania

    Driver in hospital after crashing into seawall

    premium_icon Driver in hospital after crashing into seawall

    News Council crews were on scene this morning repairing the damage