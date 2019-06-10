New unit to cut down cancer patients' travel time

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, UnitingCare group executive of hospitals Michael Krieg, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen and medical oncologist at St Stephen's Hospital Hervey Bay Dr Quan Tran at the opening of the new oncology unit.

FRASER Coast cancer patients will no longer have to travel to Brisbane for specialised treatment after the opening of a new oncology unit at Hervey Bay's St Stephen's Hospital.

Open for the last four weeks, the new Forbes Cancer Care Centre currently supports more than 50 patients a week.

Hospital general manager Darren Rogers said that number was expected to increase.

"The specialists working within FCCC are the only ones offering complete haematology oncology in the Wide Bay area,” he said.

"Patients that may have previously needed to travel to Brisbane will now have access to the highest level of care here at St Stephen's Hospital.

"We know how beneficial it is for patients to be close to home when they are going through cancer treatment and care.

"It is a difficult time, and being away from home can add increased stress that they certainly don't need.”

St Stephen's Hospital has been delivering oncology services in various temporary treatment areas since opening in 2014 however until now there has not been a purpose-built facility.