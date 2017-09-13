New units for people with a disability in M'boro

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

NEW purpose-built accommodation for people with a disability is now available in Maryborough thanks to funding from the State Government.



Wiles House received more than $526,500 in Palaszczuk Government funding to support the redevelopment of the property.



Disability Services Minister Coralee O'Rourke said the units presented the opportunity for residents to live their lives on their own terms.



"Each of the three, two-bedroom units is fully wheelchair accessible with the redevelopment specifically designed to support the needs of individuals with high and complex physical support needs, providing access to 24/7 care," she said.



The Palaszczuk Government also provides $594,000 in recurrent funding to Community Lifestyles Agency to support the residents of Wiles House.

Community Housing Ltd's Managing Director Steve Bevington says their organisation had a long history of more than 20 years of providing innovative housing options for those with a disability.

"CHL are pleased to have been a part of this collaborative partnership with the Queensland Government as it is a terrific resource for those with a disability and their families in the region," he said.

Mrs O'Rourke said the Palaszczuk Government recognised people with disability had faced a critical shortage of appropriate housing which meant many had faced long term stays in aged care or public health facilities.

"That's why we are committed to helping people achieve independence, gain confidence and transition into suitable and permanent accommodation in the community," she said.

"Our government is taking action to address this problem which is why we allocated $6 million to six non-government organisations through our accommodation scheme for people in inappropriate settings, in the 2015/16 state budget.

"This scheme is creating new housing options for more than 30 people with disability who have high physical support needs.

"It's about improving community access and inclusion for people with disability."