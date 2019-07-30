New Urangan hub informs migrants

HELPING HANDS: New Multicultural Hub manager Robyn Edward (middle) welcomes Yen Mai Tu, Olena Petrenko, Amarjit Kaur and Janina Marshall to the new program being held at the Urangan Community Centre.

FINDING their way around a new community and a new country's regulations can be a stressful experience for newcomers to Australia.

But for migrants living on the Fraser Coast, the transition into Aussie life is set to become a whole lot easier.

With funding from the government's Fostering Integration program, the Urangan Community Centre is transforming into a multicultural hub for the next 12 months.

Urangan Community Centre manager Robyn Edward said the grants were part of the Federal Government's commitment to working closely with local organisations to provide valuable services and activities that foster social cohesion and create a stronger Australia.

She said migrants would be able to call and book an appointment for basic computer sessions, learning English, Visa advice, help with completing forms and online driving tests.

A Citizenship Workshop is also scheduled for Friday, August 2.

"We always have lots of demand for assistance of all kinds at the Pialba centre, however, we wanted to set up a migrant hub at the Urangan Community Centre so migrants could make appointments to get help and support.

"They certainly need help in obtaining English skills as that is their first barrier."

Ms Edwards said gaining employment was often one of the biggest hurdles for migrants.

"Of course we are keen for migrants to get employment so once again by appointment we can help them search online, get a resume and cover letter together and apply."

She said the sessions would help up-skill participants and provide opportunities to enhance their quality of life and support them through the settling period.

"People often think there are not many migrants here in Hervey Bay but that is not the case," Ms Edwards said.

"They need support and assistance during the early years of coming to Australia.

"Some need ongoing support as they do not know their way around our local services."

FAST FACTS The top five non-English languages spoken at home on the Fraser Coast:

Language spoken:

German (0.4%)

Southeast Asian Austronesian Languages (0.4%)

Indo Aryan Languages (0.3%)

Chinese Languages (0.3%)

Dutch (0.2%)

Fraser Coast (R) LGA

3602 people (or 3.5%) stated they spoke a language other than English at home

Queensland

564,196 people (or 12.0%) stated they spoke a language other than English at home.

OTHER SERVICES OFFERED

Conversational English classes at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre in Pialba each Monday from 9am-noon.

Conversational English classes at the Urangan Community Centre on Friday from 9am to noon.

From today, interesting sessions about the history and geography of Australia at no cost to migrants, and a gold coin for others.