New vacuum cleaner tops wish list after $250k win

A self-confessed battler has had her life changed after winning $250,000 on a scratchie ticket.

The Maroochydore woman couldn't believe her luck after scratching one of the top prizes on a $10 Double Sided Dollars ticket.

The woman said the win was still sinking in.

"I've been making a lot of mistakes at work today, I can't concentrate," she laughed.

The woman purchased the winning ticket from Nextra Swan Newsagency at Sunshine Plaza with the winnings from another scratchie ticket.

"I cashed it in and used it to buy a couple more tickets before taking the rest as cash," she said.

"I thought I'd try the $10 ticket in the dispenser for a change and I'm glad I did."

The lucky winner said she hadn't celebrated yet.

She said she might go to her local club for dinner and a drink once the cash made it into her bank account.

The woman said a new vacuum cleaner was at the top of her wish list.

"I don't want to spend it all, I'm not going to waste it," she said.

"This is a lot of money for us, so we are going to put it to good use.

"We're lucky to own our small house but there have always been a few things that are a little out of reach.

"It sounds a bit boring but I really want a new vacuum cleaner and washing machine."