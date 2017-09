FIRE crews attended a vegetation fire in at Churchill Mine Rd, Dundathu on Friday.

Though it burned close to where a fire threatened properties earlier this week, a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said this fire was unrelated to the previous event.

"It doesn't appear to be a flare up," the spokeswoman said.

"It's a separate incident."

Crews were called out about 12.30pm.

At 3.15pm, the fire covered an area of 800sq m.