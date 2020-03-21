New virus case has hospital operating in isolation

Surgeries a hospital have been delayed and staff and patients isolated after a patient tested positive to coronavirus, as nearly 200 new cases diagnosed in NSW.

Surgeries a hospital have been delayed and staff and patients isolated after a patient tested positive to coronavirus, as nearly 200 new cases diagnosed in NSW.

More than a dozen staff and patients from Shoalhaven Hospital have been rushed into isolation and surgeries delayed after a patient tested positive to COVID-19.

The hospital was working to mitigate the spread of the illness and all staff who had close contact with the female patient were sent home.

The woman is one of nearly 200 new cases diagnosed in NSW in the past week, with the total of people affected by the virus hitting 382 on Friday.

Three patients and 17 staff members were last night in isolation because of the case at the south coast hospital.

Visitors are restricted from entering some parts of the hospital, and some elective surgeries had to be cancelled.

A woman tested positive to COVID-19 at Shoalhaven Hospital. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

"We have mitigation strategies in place to ensure continuity of service at the hospital," Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief Margot Mains said.

"These include immediately identifying and isolating patients and sending home staff who may have had close contact with the case.

"Planning is under way to ensure we have the capacity to meet demand in key areas and we are finalising preparations­ for the district's second COVID-19 Assessment Clinic at Shoalhaven Hospital next week."

It is understood the patient was at the hospital for other health reasons when she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in NSW have continued to multiply.

An 81-year-old woman was the latest to die from the illness. She had been in close contact with a confirmed case from Ryde Hospital.

Her death took the state's death toll to six yesterday.

An 86-year-old man also died in a Sydney hospital on Tuesday night.

"It's quite a substantial increase and again is indicative of the grave issue that faces the entire world," Health Minister­ Brad Hazzard said.

"We are managing it as well as can be done here in NSW."

Authorities maintain that most of the cases are mild. Just six people are currently in intensive­ care.

At BaptistCare's Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park, a 73-year-old woman has tested positive to COVID-19, following the deaths of three other residents.

Originally published as New virus case has hospital operating in isolation