New Voice coaches announced in overhaul

Guy Sebastian is the last man standing on The Voice Australia, with three new celebrities joining the coaching panel.

The Daily Telegraph reports British pop star Rita Ora, Aussie country legend Keith Urban and golden girl Jessica Mauboy have joined the line-up.

It comes after Channel 7 nabbed the singing show from rival network Channel 9, with previous coaches Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Delta Goodrem losing their gigs.

Sonia Kruger is set to host the program.

Channel 7 is reportedly looking to slash the production costs to $20 million, which is half of what Channel 9 is rumoured to have spent on the show.

TV Blackbox reported in October that at least $10 million of Seven's budget would go towards securing a megastar coach, though at the time it's understood they were trying to lock down Mariah Carey.

Channel 7 managed to score the program after Nine failed to renew it within the required time frame for another season.

Nine quickly released a bitchy statement, telling news.com.au in September: "Unfortunately due to the age of the show and its declining demographic profile, The Voice had become by far the poorest financial performer on our slate. We wish Seven well in their quest to revive yet another Nine show."

Meanwhile, Seven's director of programming Angus Ross said: "The Voice remains the biggest entertainment show in Australia averaging over 1.5 million viewers each week - delivering on broadcast, demographics and streaming. We jumped at the opportunity to bring this juggernaut into Seven's 2021 schedule. Our plans to supercharge the format are well under way."

It comes after Boy George admitted that he had "kindly" taken a pay cut from Channel 9 in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel in 2021.

"Truth is, I kindly took a pay cut from @TheVoiceAU because of the corona. I am also decent, and they agreed to have me next season," the British singer tweeted.

"If I had known they would swap networks I still would have taken a financial hit because I'm decent and I never burn bridges!"

