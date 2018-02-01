New wagering expertise every Friday in the Chronicle

NEW EXPERTISE: A new partnership, with Ladbrokes, has led to a number of innovations for punters, including promotions and increased levels of analysis and wagering expertise in the Fraser Coast Chronicle every Friday.

PUNTERS, do we have a treat in store for you today.

A new partnership, with Ladbrokes, has led to a number of innovations for punters, including promotions and increased levels of analysis and wagering expertise in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's weekly form guides.

There is also the introduction of a weekly Late Mail sports betting page which previews all the weekend action.

And analyses why odds have changed during the week, and what best bets might be.

To support the print Late Mail product, a digital version with a specially produced video segment will be created each week.

The Late Mail video component will feature News Corp and Ladbrokes talent previewing the weekend action.

Check out our new 8-page form guide in the centre of the paper, and look for Late Mail on in the sports section of every Friday edition of the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Gamble responsibly, and we'd love to have some feedback: Email editor jordan.philp@frasercoastchronicle.com.au