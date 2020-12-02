New walkway to get to beach, Urangan Harbour

A new 1.3m-wide concrete-footpath is being built on the northern side of Moolyyir Street and a section of the Esplanade to join to the existing Esplanade pathway.

PEDESTRIANS will have an easier time getting to the beach or Uranagn Harbour thanks to a new footpath along Moolyyir St.

The footpath will include a new pedestrian crossing over Moolyyir Creek.

The causeway in Moolyyir St will be converted from two lanes to one lane so space can be devoted to a pedestrian crossing.

“Vehicles heading west along Moolyyir Street from the Esplanade will have to give way to traffic from the Pulgul Street side of the causeway,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“The changes will improve pedestrian safety by separating pedestrians from vehicles as they cross the causeway.”

The change will improve the walkability of the neighbourhood, Cr Zane O’Keefe said.

“Council has a big focus on improving the quality of our life by reducing congestion and making our communities safer through improvements to our walk-cycle network.

“Offering safe routes for pedestrians and wheeled travellers helps cut road congestion, pollution and improves safety for all road users.”

Moolyyir Street will be closed from this week with detours and traffic management in place while the works are underway.

The $320,000 project is an initiative of the Queensland Government and has been fully funded through the COVID Works for Queensland program.

Work on the project is anticipated to finish in January 2021, weather permitting.