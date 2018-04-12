New water play area could be on the cards for M'boro

NEW PARK: A new Maryborough water play park has been included in budget discussions. It would look similar to WetSide's water spout area but with no major structures or waterslides.

A NEW water play area for kids could be coming to Maryborough, with the council investigating funding options and locations for the project.

It follows a motion being carried at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's meeting on March 28 to include the proposal in future budget discussions.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who moved the motion, said he wanted council officers to undertake detailed designs and seek quotes for construction.

The division four councillor told the Chronicle he envisioned the park would be similar to WetSide's water spout area, but smaller and without large structures or slides.

"I think it's definitely something our community has raised over the years," Cr Sanderson said.

"We're not looking for a replica of WetSide, but just a safe water park for kids to cool off without having to trek to the beach or the pool.

"It would compliment Hervey Bay's own water park, not work against it."

The project has since been included in the council's budget deliberation process, which means money could be set aside to make the project a reality.

Should that happen, councillors will have to vote on the allocation of funding at a later date.

"We're not looking to build structures like tipping buckets or fountains, but just a small area with spouts," Cr Sanderson said.

"And if it's in a park, it means parents can sit and watch kids while having a barbecue.

"We're trying to work with our community to hear what the options are, so it will be kept at the front and centre of discussions."

Councillor Paul Truscott, who seconded the motion, said there was good potential for the project.

"It's something that is raised regularly by members of the community - especially during the warmer months," Cr Truscott said.

"Once design work is then completed, that it will be a great contender for possible future external funding, such as the State Government's Works For Queensland program."

Last year, the council approved the construction of $800,000 waterslides at Hervey Bay's WetSide Water Park.