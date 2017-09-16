New waterslides being installed now at Wetside

EXCITED: Siblings Jayne, Tara and Zach Pele-Whiteman can't wait for the new waterslides.

EXCITED: Siblings Jayne, Tara and Zach Pele-Whiteman can't wait for the new waterslides. Annie Perets

TWO giant waterslides are now being installed at Hervey Bay's Wetside Water Park.

Once complete the slides will be about 9m tall, 70m in length each, and give both tourists and locals another way to enjoy the Esplanade.

The initial concept design for the WetSide waterslides, tabled before the Fraser Coast Regional Council in October 2016. Contributed

Siblings Tara, Zach and Jayne Pele-Whiteman hung out at the water park yesterday and said the new additions will make the experience even more awesome.

"It will be very fun, and lots more people will come," 10-year-old Jayne said.

Fraser Coast Councillor George Seymour hopes the $800,000 project will entice more visitors.

"The waterslides aim to increase the age group of people coming to Wetside," Cr Seymour said.

"The slides will be twirly, colourful, and have been designed by experts."

The park might be free to play at, but the slides will cost money to enjoy.

People will be able to buy tickets for either 10 rides, or purchase an hour-pass.

The slides were initially planned to be up this month but due to transportation delays of the slides from Canada, Christmas is the new expected completion date.

Construction on the nearby adventure playground at Seafront Oval will start soon too.

Wetside Water Park has now reopened for the summer season, but will be closed October 9-16 for maintenance work.