New waterslides put sales at neighbouring cafes up a beat

BUSINESS at Bean Beat in Pialba has been buzzing ever since the two new waterslides opened at WetSide Water Park.

On average 350 people use the slides each day, which has given an extra shot of new customers for the coffee shop.

Bean Beat owner Oscar Malmros said staff have been churning through 20 litres of ice cream a day, with cold drinks especially popular now in the heat.

"The slides have been a great bonus with lots of new lovely people coming through," Mr Malmros said.

"I hope the park continues to get even better for the kids."

New waterslides at WetSide - Isaak Stanley,13, from Gympie and Jazmin Edmondstone,11, from Canberra about to test the new waterslides. Alistair Brightman

And regular customers needing their Bean Beat caffeine fix but wanting to avoid cues have been able to go to the cafe's Scarness location.

Now in operation for three years, Mr Malmros said Bean Beat has consistently grown annually.

"We are constantly learning and working towards becoming more efficient," he said.

"For example we recently got an ice machine to help our service."

Next door at Seafront Fish and Chips, manager Lilly Olujic said the cafe has also experienced a boost.

"There are kids and their parents that come before the slides open to line-up," Ms Olujic said.

"The slides have also helped bring a more consistent stream of customers, with more people staying back until 4 o'clock."

She says one change she would like to see is an ATM added.

"As the slides only take cash, a lot of people head over to the nearest ATM which is across the road," she said.