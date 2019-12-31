Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
Costco Australia Managing Director Patrick Noone at the Global Food Forum. Picture: Hollie Adams
News

New way to buy Costco next year

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A New Year message to members, Costco's head honcho has announced the beginning of online trade in Australia.

Members, from February will be able to order all their favourite Costco products online.

Patrick Noone, Costco Australia's managing director said the company has "had a huge 2019".

"I'm proud to announce the launch of Costco online shopping is set for this coming February," he said.

"Costco online will give all members access to our quality products at the click of a button. If you're currently a member all you need to do is head to our website.

"For non-members, sign up before February so you have access to our wide range of products delivered to your door."

Mr Noone said the warehouse giant will also have a stack of New Year specials for those looking to begin resolutions, or holiday outdoors.

"We currently have a range of top-of-the-line camping and fitness items on offer," he said.

"Members looking to update their homes will find the latest hardware, electrical and smart-home items available."

The company will also be offering a range of homewares.

Costco opened in Bundamba on May 2 this year and brought with it 280 jobs.

business costco patrick noone shopping
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Mum dies weeks after assault

    Mum dies weeks after assault
    • 31st Dec 2019 9:52 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: No need to tear down the premier

        premium_icon OPINION: No need to tear down the premier

        News No woman is less just because she couldn’t bear children

        Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

        premium_icon Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

        News A motorist has had his license suspended for excessive speeding.

        NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        premium_icon NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        News Warm conditions and a chance of rain are expected on NYE

        Council services to resume this week

        premium_icon Council services to resume this week

        News Bin and recycling services continue as usual on New Year's Day.