The Tasman Venture has a new vessel, Pure Dive.
New whale watching vessel launched in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
11th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
A BRAND new whale watching vessel will make its debut in Hervey Bay waters this season.

Tasman Venture's new vessel, Pure Dive, will be used for the operator's remote Fraser Island experience throughout the year as well as its swim with the whales experience during the whale watching season.

The Tasman Venture had its first excursion out on the water after the COVID-19 pandemic after a temporary shutdown.

The crew had its first whale sighting of the season on June 8. 

The operator started offering its remote Fraser Island experience again on Saturday.

Last month, Vicki Neville from Tasman Venture shared how much she was looking forward to the upcoming whale watching season.

As operators prepare for a season with social distancing measures in place, she told of how much she enjoyed seeing the whales return every year, especially as they watch the giant mammals grow from tiny babies to having calves of their own.

