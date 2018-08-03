New wheelchair friendly van joins Hertz Hervey Bay fleet

Hervey Bay local Cameron Harris and his son Aedan give the new van a thumbs up to Hertz owner Barry Thompson and manager Di Edwards.

Hervey Bay local Cameron Harris and his son Aedan give the new van a thumbs up to Hertz owner Barry Thompson and manager Di Edwards. Joy Butler

THERE'S a new vehicle on the fleet at Hertz Hervey Bay and it's proving popular already.

The brand-new wheelchair accessible KIA Carnival joined the fleet four weeks ago and has received outstanding feedback.

Manager Di Edwards said the professionally modified, six seater van gave passengers in wheelchairs accessibility to a hire vehicle.

"I believe we're the only ones providing this service in the area," Ms Edwards said.

"Other Hertz locations have put them on fleet, and after attending a conference last year where we learnt the benefits of the van, it seemed very relevant we should have something like that here in Hervey Bay.

"I do think there's a need and what we're finding so far, is families who have had to travel for weddings or funerals and have elderly family members who are in wheelchairs, hire the van."

Ms Edwards said the van was being utilised for day trips and has had repeat bookings by satisfied customers.

"It's a great service for tourists visiting the Bay who might want to take a day trip who otherwise would be limited by public transport," she said.

"PCYC Bundaberg have hired the van during holiday care and were doing day trips with some of the kids.

"We've also hired the van to disability services in the Bay who were doing day trips."

The van has been tried and tested by local Cameron Harris, whose son Aedan lives with cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair.

"Cameron gave it a good test run and he said he loved how light the ramp was," Ms Edwards said.

"It's not a heavy ramp and it's spring-loaded, anybody could operate it.

"There's tow hooks that attach to wheelchair which assists pulling the chair up into the vehicle.

"And the van is quite discreet.

One customer was transporting a 22-year-old young lady and she really loved the fact the van is discreet.

"It's not this big giant stand out vehicle, the modifications are subtle.

"Passengers in the front have good visibility to the back of the van and the passenger in the back has good visibility to the front, so they're not hidden away or locked down in the back in darkness."

She said anyone with an open driver's licence could hire the van.

"There's no specific requirements to hire the vehicle, our standard rental criteria still apply, and customers need a current, open driver's licence.

"And I have seen that before. I saw someone with a broken foot who was wheelchair bound trying to get into the back of a limousine at the airport.

"I saw them struggling to get out of the wheelchair and try to get into the vehicle and the van would have really benefited them in that situation.

"And there's plenty of room. The van seats five passengers, plus the passenger in the wheelchair."

For inquiries, phone Hertz Hervey Bay on 41256675 or visit hertz.com.au.