The top three winning teams of the Urangan Bowls Club Lorikeet Carnival. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

New year on the green as first post-Covid carnival held

Stuart Fast
11th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
BOWLS: Urangan Bowls Club has hosted it’s Lorikeet Bowls Carnival, bringing together 112 bowlers from nine clubs across the Fraser Coast to complete.

Urangan Bowls Club Ladies President Noela Freeman said it was wonderful to bring together Fraser Coast clubs for a competition, especially after the challenges of 2020.

Urangan Bowls Club Ladies President Noela Freeman. Photo: Stuart Fast
“Everyone is just so pleased to be getting back to bowling. It’s been really hard, but everyone happy, the competition was good and the friendship is there,” she said.

“On the green today there was very tight games, some teams have won games, others have drawn. There has been lots of laughter and fun, everyone has been good together.

Ms Freeman said it was encouraging to see new, younger players who were enthusiastic about bowls joining the Urangan club.

While the Lorikeet Carnival may be finished, Ms Freeman said the club had planned more bowls events later in the year.

“We’ve got a Christmas in July friendship carnival … we have our whale carnival a big two day event in October and that’s a very special day for us,” she said.

“It’s been a very successful carnival today, our sponsors have been very generous … we are very grateful for their ongoing sponsorship”

Ms Freeman thanked the club’s sponsors, CLM Accountants, Clayton Hearing, Urangan Arrows Social group and new sponsor Mimo’s Pizza.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

