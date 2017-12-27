New year with soul at Hervey Bay RSL

READY TO PARTY: Greg Hill acquired a '77 Fairlane fully loaded with a Cleveland 351 and transformed it into the Blues Mobile. The Blue Brothers Soul Men tribute show will play at the Hervey Bay RSL on New Year's Eve.

READY TO PARTY: Greg Hill acquired a '77 Fairlane fully loaded with a Cleveland 351 and transformed it into the Blues Mobile. The Blue Brothers Soul Men tribute show will play at the Hervey Bay RSL on New Year's Eve.

GET your friends together and shake a tail feather to the Hervey Bay RSL for some good old-fashioned tunes to bring in the new year.

Marketing co-ordinator Kellie Robinson said she was looking forward to welcoming in 2018 with entertainment by the Blues Brothers Soul Men tribute show in Hervey House.

"These guys have played at the RSL before and have always had sell-out shows, with a big band comprised of four instrumentalists in the rhythm section, three in the brass section and three dynamic vocalists," Ms Robinson said.

"This show looks great and we are very excited to be able to have the Blues Brothers Soul Men at the Hervey Bay RSL for New Year's Eve.

"We know our patrons love a good night of top music and we thought this show was perfect, having a great mix of all the classics."

Ms Robinson says The Soul Men energise the stage with a mixture of dance and laughter, and are true to the heritage of the band, right down to the iconic Fairlane.

"In true Blues Brothers fashion, Greg Hill acquired a '77 Fairlane fully loaded with a Cleveland 351 and transformed it into the 'Blues Mobile'.

"Greg stayed so true to the beast that he hid the stereo inside the glove box, just so they could keep it 'original' while blasting the tunes when cruising."

Tickets cost $30 for members, $35 non-members and are available at RSL reception.

Doors open at 7.30pm before the show starts at 8.30pm.

If it's not a full show that you are after, you can still enjoy some top entertainment in the restaurant area with Tony Fallon from 6-9pm and then party with Bradz Rock 'n Rhythm from 9pm to 12.30pm.

The RSL kids club will be open until 11pm.

Children are welcome to stay at the club until 12.15am, while supervised by a parent or guardian.

To find out more information, phone 4197 7444.