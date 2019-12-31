NEW YEAR’S EVE: Bring in 2020 with cracker of event

Fraser Coast residents are invited to see in 2020 with a fantastic family event being staged at Bill Fraser Park.

HERVEY Bay’s annual New Year’s Eve party is set to be a cracker with an action-packed program of family events and displays, hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

Being held at Bill Fraser Park in Torquay on December 31, revellers are invited to dance the night away with live entertainment from SeaNic Sounds from 4pm and The Dillon James Band headlining at 6pm.

Kicking off the festivities at 3.30pm is the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band.

“You can also join in on the free silent disco tour provided by Guru Dudu throughout the evening,” said event manager Robyn Peach.

“The Silent Disco Walking Tour is sure to make you laugh as you follow loveable funny man Guru Dudu.

“Everyone will be supplied headphones to listen to uplifting tunes from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, accompanied by a fun commentary which is sure to make you giggle and have fun.”

This year kids can enjoy plenty of yummy food, free rides including jumping castles, animal rides, a bungee run, an eco-friendly foam party and a fortress obstacle course.

A wide range of market stalls will display local products, including a glow truck by the Torquay Progress Association.

“There will be lots of yummy food options such as German sausages, fish and chips, Dutch pancakes and wood-fired pizza.”