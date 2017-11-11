Menu
New Z-PAC Theatre play a God send

GODSPELL: Director Cherie Treloar.
Emily Black
by and Emily Black

Z-PAC Theatre is calling all creative types to audition for their upcoming production of Godspell this November.

Based on The Gospel According to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden.

The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age.

 

GODSPELL: Tim Holstein
Theatre president Liane Mills said show directors Cherie Treloar, who was music director for Z-PAC's Panto Cinderella and Tim Holstein, who starred in the Brolga's Chicago were excited to be part of the upcoming production.

"Cherie felt this was a very special show and one that perhaps the wonderful singers in our local churches would be interested in getting involved," she said.

"Z-PAC agreed with her when they selected it as the musical for 2018.

"Z-PAC is committed to reaching out into the community and touching as many lives as possible - of all ages, all backgrounds and all abilities."

Cherie said Godspell was a long-time favourite musical.

"To be able to have it performed at Z-Pac just before Easter is a dream come true," she said.

"In this production we are looking for a main cast of 10 people who love to not just sing, but love being dramatic, comedic, fun, a little crazy and willing to try new things.

"We are also looking for a chorus of singers who can tackle great harmonies and love to sing.

If you are up for some singing fun and a musical challenge while telling the Easter story, then this is the musical for you.

"Some of the songs in Godspell have up to six-part harmonies and sound absolutely amazing.

"So if you are in a church group, local choir or just love to sing then please come and join us.

"There is also a need for some great musicians, and the Fraser Coast has some of the best."

Auditions start at 9am on November 25.

Contact Liane via email to apply lianmills@centigrowth.com, or visit zpactheatre.com.

