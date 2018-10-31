Menu
READY TO SAIL: Dave Shaw and Jean-Louis Le Coq are here for the A-CAT World Championships, to be held at Hervey Bay next month. Cody Fox
Water Sports

New Zealand, French, nationals test the Bay waters

Matthew McInerney
by
31st Oct 2018 12:01 AM
SAILING: The big guns have begun their test of Hervey Bay's waters ahead of next month's Australian and World A-Class Catamaran Championships, and they like what they have seen so far.

Four-time New Zealand champion Dave Shaw and French national champion Jean-Louis Le Coq have loved the feel of the Fraser Coast since they arrived at the home of the Sail Hervey Bay event.

"Every day has been a really good sailable day, except Monday with the lightning, but it's really nice,” Shaw said.

"Flat water on a day like (yesterday), and even when the waves are in a bit and coming in from the north it's not too bad a beach to get off.”

Le Coq arrived in Hervey Bay on Monday, and the Chronicle was there as he prepared for his first sting in local waters. Before he hit the water, the 30-year sailing veteran said he looked forward to training.

Le Coq started sailing in 1989, and his love for surfing and windsurfing means he isn't too far from the water - when he can fit it in with his job as a physical education teacher.

"I try to manage it with my job, I try to train three or four times a week in the afternoon, but more in summer,” he said.

Both men will compete in both national and world titles.

The national championships will run from Monday, November 12 to 15. The world titles will run from Sunday, November 18 to Friday, November 23.

fcsailing fcsport sail hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

