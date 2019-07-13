New Zealand gun buyback begins

GUN-owners are leaving satisfied from New Zealand's first Government buyback event.

Nearly 100 people have come through Christchurch's Riccarton Racecourse showroom since the buyback began at 10am.

Police say so far 35 firearms have been handed in, 24 of which have been processed.

They have also received 42 parts.

There are about 40 people still waiting inside.

Gun owners began handing in their firearms at Riccarton Racecourse this morning, providing firearms owners the initial opportunity of many to hand-in prohibited firearms for buyback and amnesty. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

One gun owner - who wants to remain anonymous - says he didn't have much faith going in.

"I was selling my hunting firearm - it's a semi automatic. I got $13,000 for it."

He says he's happy with that, as it was a very expensive purchase.

"I didn't think this would be a fair process at all - I wasn't particularly happy about it. But the outcome was good and they handled it well."

The Christchurch event is one of 258 events that will run across the country over the next three months. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Another man, who handed in his SKS semi automatic, says the entire process was painless - and the wait was pretty short.

"You show up, they give you a number and call you up one at a time. They've got a gunsmith on site who goes over it with you - and I reckon they're being pretty fair."

A police spokesperson says they've only had one dispute over price so far, and it was able to be peacefully resolved.

Jeff Sherman says he is happy with the buyback scheme as he wanted to sell his two hunting rifles anyway. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

But not everyone is happy.

One seller says most of the people he's spoken to are responsible gun owners - and annoyed they have to be there at all.

But he says he can't fault how police are handling the unique and new situation.

"I think the Government is overreacting, and police are having to mop up the mess they've made."

This story originally appeared in NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission