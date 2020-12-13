Newborn baby found dead in garden

Police standing outside the house the baby was found in. Picture: Supplied

A newborn baby found dead in a back garden must have been dumped by someone who climbed over a wall, a neighbour has claimed.

A member of the public made the grim discovery in Weston-super-Mare in the UK on Saturday morning and police are now desperately trying to trace the baby's mum.

The shared back garden is behind a large three-storey, grey-bricked building, edged by a high stone wall that can be accessed by a gate at the side of the building.

A woman in her early 20s - who asked not to be named - said whoever dumped the baby must have clambered over brickwork at the side of the gate.

"It was padlocked so whoever dumped the baby must have been very determined," she told The Sun.

"They'd have had to climb over a wall to get into the garden because that's the only way in, other than through mine or my neighbour's flats."

The woman said neither her or her neighbours have any idea who the baby's mum is.

"We've no idea whose baby he or she was," she said.

"It certainly isn't my neighbour's baby because she hasn't got one and I haven't seen anyone pregnant around here for 18 months. It is a complete mystery."

Police are now urgently searching for the child's mum in case she needs any medical help.

They said the baby's death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and say they are "extremely concerned".

DCI Mike Buck said: "This is a very sad and distressing incident.

"I'm specifically appealing to people in Weston-super-Mare. Have you suspected somebody you know is heavily pregnant, but may not have been willing to disclose this?

"That person might have a connection with Victoria Quadrant? Their behaviour might have changed in the last 24-hours?

"You can contact us in complete confidence. Our priority right now is to find the mother of this child and support her, so please do the right thing."

Amanda Braund, of North Somerset Children's Services, has also made a direct appeal to the mum.

She said: "I can't imagine what you're going through but we want to help you.

"We have specially trained professionals who can support you and make sure you get the medical attention you need. Please get in touch with the police."

