Newborn baby selling online for $750

by Kidspot Editor
27th Nov 2019 1:47 PM

A newborn baby appears to have been put up for sale for $500 ($AU750) in a shocking Craigslist advert.

Police are hunting down the culprit behind the ad - which offered the baby and threw in the child's four-year-old sister for free,The Sun reported.

The mysterious poster advertised the two-week-old baby complete with baby formula and clothes, in Florida's Miami-Dade County in the US.

"Selling brand newborn baby for $500," the since-removed ad read.

"Baby is 2weeks [sic] old. It sleeps, don't make noise at night. Formula and clothes will give to you. Can give you the baby four-year-old sister for free."

 

The since-deleted ad appeared on Craigslist. Source: The Sun
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened an investigation last Friday shortly after the listing was posted, an FDLE spokesperson confirmed.

Authorities are trying to determine whether someone is actually trying to sell a child or if it was just a hoax.

Agents have interviewed a woman they suspect may have been behind the listing, but she denied any involvement.

Computer records could be used to track down the culprit, police said.

The original poster allegedly works for the "department of children and families" and claims to live in a "quiet influential neighbourhood."

Despite the crude advertisement, the individual noted they "don't wanna be judged for not wanting these kids."

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.

