NEWS AWARDS: See the photos named among nation's best

THE Chronicle team is pleased to bring you some good news from within our own ranks.

Chief photographer Alistair Brightman has been nominated in two of the news industry's most prestigious award ceremonies - the Queensland Clarions and the News Media Awards (formerly PANPA).

'Buried' captures the moment rescue workers were confronted by a 29-year-old man buried up to his chin in sand dunes at a Urangan beach.

Rescue workers at the scene where a man was buried up to his neck in the sand dunes at Urangan. Alistair Brightman

The man had been crying for help for almost two hours before a passer-by found him and a four-hour retrieval operation followed.

This image is up for a Clarion for Regional and Community News Photograph and a News Media Award for Regional News Photograph.

'Airborn' was snapped at the start of the Maryborough Speedway season and is nominated in the News Media Awards category for Regional Sport Photograph.

Maryborough Speedway - Wingless Sprints Corey O'Toole flips and rolls. Alistair Brightman

Al was there the moment Wingless sprint-car driver Corey O'Toole flipped and rolled three times. A stunning sequence of photographs featured in the Chronicle but it was the frame at right, which appeared to have the car floating in mid air before crashing back to earth, that stood out.

"Capturing the action at the speedway relies on a lot of luck and some tricky lighting late in the afternoon makes it even more difficult to bag shots like this," Alistair said

"I had a gut feeling these guys were getting too close at times and followed them and it unfolded before me."

The recognition is well-deserved for our dedicated photographer who has brought the paper to life for 24 years.

In many ways, Alistair is the face of the Chronicle. When people see him arrive at an event, they know the Chronicle is there.

We know Al is among the best in the news business and now, so does everyone else.

The Chronicle team is enormously proud of him.

The Clarions will be held in Brisbane on September 7 and the News Media Awards in Sydney on September 24.

