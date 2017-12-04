Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News Corp to boycott Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
A general view of Surfers Paradise Beach on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
by Darren Davidson

NEWS Corp Australia will boycott the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the PyeongChang Winter Olympics next year over a rights dispute with the organisers that could have repercussions for years to come as publishers grapple with the 24-hour online news agenda.

The boycott of the Commonwealth Games could also escalate as news agency Australian Associated Press and Fairfax Media comtempalte joining News Corp in not having journalists officially accredited to cover the Games that take place from April 4 to 15.

News Corp has told the Commonwealth Games Federation based in London and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie it will not seek accreditation for journalists and photographers after the sides failed to reach a deal that relaxes stringent restrictions around the online use of pictures and video from events.

News Corp has also sent notification to the Australian Olympic Committee in relation to the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea from February 9 to 25.

News Corp will still cover the Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympics but will not have photographers or journalists ­inside the venues. ­Instead, written articles and videos will be produced from outside the stadiums. The company believes that if it agrees to the news access rules, it will be more restricted in the video content it can produce.

More at The Australian

Topics:  commonwealth games gold coast media news corp australia

News Corp Australia
What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

What $1.5 million of grants will build for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will spend more than $1 million will be spent on building the next stage of the Maryborough Waste Management site.

SES prepared for unusual storm season ahead

SES fiel officer Neil West, area controller Jenny Miller, field officer Jonathan Winston, group leader Russell Vidler and deputy group leader Stephanie Baker.

SES shares tips on how to be prepared for storm season.

Bench donations commemorate century-old Lions Club

Lions Club of Maryborough president John Kelleher (seated) and secretary Alan McHardy presented the locally-manufactured bench from Olds Engineering to Albert State School captains Natalja Donsky and Storm Austin and school principal Phil Murtagh.

Lions serving communities for 100 years

BREAKING: Flood warning for lower Mary River

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road.

Up to 200mm fell in areas around Miva and Tiaro.

Local Partners