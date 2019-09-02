NEWS ROUND UP: Seven headlines you may have missed

IT'S been a big week of news on the Fraser Coast so we're bringing you some of the highlights.

From local breakdowns on NAPLAN results and major housing estate expansions to an alleged stealing scandal at a football club and a high-profile murder trial, our reporters have been busy bringing you the latest.

Here's seven subscriber-only stories you may have missed.

1.An embattled Fraser Coast rugby league club is dealing with allegations one of its own committee members pocketed $17,000 worth of canteen and registration money.

2. Beloved Maryborough lollipop lady Junette Kathleen Panton lost her fight with cancer.

3. The 2019 NAPLAN results were released. Here is the list of the Fraser Coast's best performing schools.

4. One of the Fraser Coast's biggest residential estates will double in size after the council signed off on a key development application.

GREEN LIGHT EXPANSION: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour and The Springs Hervey Bay project marketing manager John Bone inspect some of the work underway at The Springs Hervey Bay. A development application to double the number of houses at the site was approved by councillors on Wednesday.



5. Frederick 'Rick' Ronald Sinfield, on trial for murder allegedly told his cellmate he was "glad" his alleged victim was dead, a court heard. The alleged victim, 75-year-old Norma Ludlam, was found dead in her Eli Waters home on July 6, 2015.

6. We asked our readers to share photos of their dads with a special message.

My dad is the best poppy In this world.My sons dad doesn't have anything to do with him so he looks up to my dad (his poppy) as the main male role model in his life and they have the most beautiful bond I have ever seen he is mine an my sons everything and more.



7. Queensland Road Safety Week has ended in tragedy for the family of 47-year-old Maryborough woman Lynette Loftus.