NEWS ROUND UP: Seven headlines you may have missed
IT'S been a big week of news on the Fraser Coast so we're bringing you some of the highlights.
From local breakdowns on NAPLAN results and major housing estate expansions to an alleged stealing scandal at a football club and a high-profile murder trial, our reporters have been busy bringing you the latest.
It's thanks to loyal subscribers like you that these stories can continue to be produced.
We'd like to thank you for supporting local journalism and as always, we welcome your feedback (email jessica.grewal@frasercoastchronicle.com.au).
Here's seven subscriber-only stories you may have missed.
1.An embattled Fraser Coast rugby league club is dealing with allegations one of its own committee members pocketed $17,000 worth of canteen and registration money.
2. Beloved Maryborough lollipop lady Junette Kathleen Panton lost her fight with cancer.
3. The 2019 NAPLAN results were released. Here is the list of the Fraser Coast's best performing schools.
4. One of the Fraser Coast's biggest residential estates will double in size after the council signed off on a key development application.
5. Frederick 'Rick' Ronald Sinfield, on trial for murder allegedly told his cellmate he was "glad" his alleged victim was dead, a court heard. The alleged victim, 75-year-old Norma Ludlam, was found dead in her Eli Waters home on July 6, 2015.
6. We asked our readers to share photos of their dads with a special message.
7. Queensland Road Safety Week has ended in tragedy for the family of 47-year-old Maryborough woman Lynette Loftus.