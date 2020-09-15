Next generation of iconic family making mark on Coast

Ben Souvlis has big plans for upgrading the a prized piece of Pialba commercial real estate.

FOR 15 years Ben Souvlis has eyed off the site at 220 Boat Harbour Drive.

Now, the third-generation developer has purchased Magnolia Village with the plan to eventually upgrade all 53 sites.

Mr Souvlis settled on the property in early August and has already made big changes in the area.

Old caravans have been moved and the first brand news cabin will be delivered on Friday.

The nephew of Hervey Bay pioneer and business tycoon Con Souvlis said while he felt lucky to have been able to secure a family loan in the early stages, the big buy was the culmination of many years of his own hard work.

“I used to drive past and think ‘wow I could do so much with that’,” he said

Having noticed the huge need for NDIS housing in the area, he hoped the new units would be able to help fill that gap as the location was in proximity to medical centres and shops.

“That has been one (concept) but I haven’t limited myself to where I could go,” he said

“It is more so for the over 50s but who knows … there could be some Airbnbs.

“I am open to what the market wants to do.”

The new look cabins being installed at Magnolia Village

Mr Souvlis said the fact that the property was owned locally and not by a large corporation meant he could be flexible and build what people genuinely wanted.

“It is the way my family have been and it has rubbed off on me,” he said.

“You are dealing with real people and instead treating them like ‘this is it you are getting what you are getting’ you are saying ‘how can we fit it to you’?

“It is someone’s home and their pride and joy so you want them to be comfortable.

“It is more about providing what someone wants rather than what is easy.”

Mr Souvlis said an important part of the upgrades would be shopping local at family-owned businesses.

“I have always grown up with the values of not using the big guys,” he said.

“I have been trying to use all local products like all of my cabins are being made all Queensland built, owned from ground up.

“Local builders using local abbey board from Brisbane, local steel.

“I’d rather pay more money and help someone I know, someone I can see that is benefiting.”

The project is expected to provide work for up to 30 people over the next 12 to 24 months.