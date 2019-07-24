NEXT LEVEL: 'Big movements' promised for FraserPop 2020

GETTING INTO COSTUME: Susan, Paris and Pete Lloyd in their costumes at FraserPop 3.0. International stars are being sought for next year's festival by organisers.

GETTING INTO COSTUME: Susan, Paris and Pete Lloyd in their costumes at FraserPop 3.0. International stars are being sought for next year's festival by organisers. Cody Fox

AFTER a staggering 15,400 flocked to Maryborough State High School for this year's FraserPop, principal and event organiser Simon Done said there would be "big movements" next year.

The Chronicle can reveal the committee is looking at working with organisers from Supanova, one of Australia's largest pop culture conventions, to lock in "big budget stars" for next year's festival.

In addition, FraserPop's schedule will likely be altered to start later in the day to accommodate more activities into the evening.

Mr Done was tight-lipped about exactly who the committee wanted to attract for next year but promised it would be a big surprise.

"There are a number of phone calls to be made, schedules to co-ordinate and a number of international flights to book," Mr Done said.

"Every person who was here in 2019 has confirmed they will be coming in 2020.

"We're going to change it up for next year."

This year's FraserPop featured the talents of The Hobbit star Stephen Hunter, former WWE wrestler Nathan Jones, jousting demonstrations, a cosplay competition, a vehicle yard featuring the Batmobile and two DeLoreans and a slew of other attractions.

Now in its third year, the festival is part of the curriculum for Diploma of Business students at MSHS.

Mr Done said he was still astonished by the professionalism shown by the students at the weekend.