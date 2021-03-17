Menu
The second stage to improve parking at the River Heads boat ramp is said to add 68 car parking spaces.
News

Next stage of boat ramp upgrades to start

Isabella Magee
17th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
The next stage of a boat ramp carpark upgrade will start this month, adding 68 new carparking spaces for boaters, just before the winter tourist season kicks in.

Stage two of the $1.5 million project, funded by both the Queensland Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council, follows stage one, where 13 carpark spaces were added next to the River Heads boat ramp.

It also comes after a combined investment of $1.59 million worth of works to the River Heads boat ramp carpark, by the State Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council, happened only two years ago.

In the second stage of River Heads boat ramp upgrades, 68 carpark spaces will be added, with the works expected to take about three and a half months to complete.
The 68 spaces will be built at the top of the hill on Ariadne Street, about 450 metres from the boat ramp, linked by a walkway “on top of the previous work to upgrade the facilities”.

Works for the carpark started on Monday and are expected to take about three and a half months to complete.

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said the works would help with economic recovery and ensure “ the ramp is more accessible”.

“This is a fantastic investment ... By upgrading and expanding this carpark, we’re ensuring the ramp is more accessible for locals and tourists alike, that will be critical in supporting local tourism and hospitality jobs,” Mr Tantari said.

“This investment, on top of the previous work to upgrade the facilities, will be a great ... with more people coming through the town and spending money on their way to the boat ramp.”

