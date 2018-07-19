Menu
Next stage of CBD revitalisation works set to start
News

Next stage of CBD revamp aims to bring business back

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
PART of the Heritage City's business hub is getting a revamp in the latest stage of the council's CBD revitalisation program.

It's hoped the works will help create an influx of commerce into the struggling town centre as empty shop fronts be become the norm.

Stage Two of the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation program, which involves replacing footpaths, kerb and channel, road reconstruction, new street furniture and an upgrade of underground services from Ellena to Kent St, will start this Sunday and take about 18 weeks to finish.

CBD REVAMP: Project manager at SGQ Civil Constructions Rod Hartland and Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson review project plans for the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation. The next stage of works will start on Sunday. Blake Antrobus

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the revitalisation work would stimulate investment in the CBD.

"Businesses, potential businesses and shoppers will have a much better experience in the new CBD," Cr Sanderson said.

"Having a well-presented city is important, and as a council... we encourage new investment in the city."

"When you add in the development of the story trail, the opening of the refurbished birthplace of Mary Poppins author PL Travers and the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial in Queens Park, the CBD has a lot going for it."

While she welcomed the project, Land of Sweets owner Lida Nielsen said the rent prices for leasing empty shops needed to be lowered so people could afford to put a business in.

 

CBD REVAMP: Land of Sweets owner Lida Nielsen has welcomed the new CBD works, but says more needs to be done to make it affordable for new businesses to set up shop in the Maryborough CBD. Blake Antrobus

She told the Chronicle the CBD works would make it a lot easier for people to get around and potentially attract new investors.

"You've got to have pain to get gain," Ms Nielsen said.

"But I think more has to be done with the people who own the empty shops to entice people to come in, like lowering the rent prices.

"Different people want to close because the rent is too high."

The CBD Revitalisation project was modelled on feedback from businesses during mid-2013.

