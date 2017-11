THE third stage of the Ululah Lagoon walkway in Maryborough is set to begin on Monday.

This next stage allows for the widening and resurfacing of the pathway along Queens St from the Queen/Neptune St corner to the entrance of the Maryborough Golf Club.

<<READ MORE LOCAL DEVELOPMENT STORIES HERE>>

Councillor Paul Truscott said designs for Stage 4, the section along Lions Dr are estimated to be completed by June 2018.

The cost of stages 3 and 4 are estimated at a cost of $1 million.