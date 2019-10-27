Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

REFURB OR REBUILD: The state of the council's Maryborough admin building in May 2018 after asbestos and electrical issues were discovered last year.

REFURB OR REBUILD: The state of the council's Maryborough admin building in May 2018 after asbestos and electrical issues were discovered last year.

FRASER Coast Regional Council received 17 expressions of interest from CBD property owners for property, land or development proposals for a new administration building in Maryborough.

Six sites were then short-listed and invited to tender.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said after considering the proposals, the council was ready to finalise contract negotiations and purchase a site.

“The development of a new administration centre has also presented a great opportunity for council to provide new library facilities in the city,” he said.

“Both Maryborough and Hervey Bay do not have adequate space to meet the needs of our growing population and to meet requirements for State Government public library grants into the future.”

The move to develop a new administration centre in Maryborough comes on the back of an independent engineering report that found the existing building in Kent St had reached the end of its working life and … council realised the economic boost that placing its administration centres in a CBD can provide our local businesses.

“Over the past decade, council has supported extensive revitalisation work in the Maryborough CBD aimed at improving business confidence and attracting investment,” Mayor George Seymour said.

“In addition, the Queensland Government has expressed an interest in sharing some office space in the new Maryborough administration centre, which would be a great outcome for our community and the CBD.”