Next step in case of baby death revealed after court hearing

A hearing into the death of Makavelii Leoni ends with the court revealed what will happen next to his mum Lina Daley who is accused of his manslaughter.

MUM Lina Daley has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court accused of causing the death of her 13-month-old son Makavelii.

The 22-year-old did not enter pleas to five charges which will progress to the higher court, which also include torture, drug trafficking, drug possession and indecent treatment of a child - a charge which could not be revealed until this stage of the court proceedings.

Police will allege that charge relates to an image located on Ms Daley's phone depicting the toddler with a sex toy.

Mum Lina Daley with baby Makavelii Leoni.



Ms Daley has been the subject of a two-day committal hearing involving eight witnesses with Magistrate Catherine Benson finding there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to a trial.

The court heard 'Maka' was found unresponsive in a White Rock house in September 2018 where he had been staying with Ms Daley, her partner Michael Yeatman and multiple members of his family.

Among the three witnesses who gave evidence on Tuesday were two medical experts who confirmed the high concentration of methylamphetamine found within Makavelii's system, which was ruled as the cause of his death.

A court has ruled Makavelii Leoni, 13 months, died due to methylamphetamine exposure.

Forensic toxicologist Dr Katherine Robinson said it was impossible to know how much he ingested, but the onset would have been "quite sudden" if it had been a large quantity.

She said it was also possible that if he had been exposed to multiple lower doses over time, a slightly higher dose than what he was used to could have been fatal.

Forensic pathologist Dr Paul Botterill confirmed Makavelii had 43 injuries to his body when he died, but conceded some may have been either old or accidental, caused by a child falling while learning to walk.

Lina Daley leaves the Cairns Magistrates Court after appearing on drugs charges. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

He said at least three could also have been attributed to attempts to save his life including CPR and intubation.

"None of the injuries, whilst being a large number, they were not sufficient to explain death," he said.

"The only explanation left after that is the presence of methylamphetamine."

Dr Botterill said both methylamphetamine and amphetamine were found in Makavelii's system, and the latter could have been a by-product or exposure to a different drug.

Makavelii Leoni died on September 24, 2018. Picture: Facebook.

He said the toddler also had a blood alcohol reading of 0.01 but this was likely due to post mortem changes to the body.

The court also heard evidence from Ms Daley's friend Mitchell Burke, who she was due to give a lift to that day, but spoke to him on the phone in the back of the ambulance.

He told the court he recalled her saying: "he only drank a little bit", but according to his police statement she told him: "Maka swallowed something".

A trial date is yet to be set.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Next step in case of baby 'Maka' revealed after court hearing