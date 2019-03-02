Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The New England Patriots' Tom Brady calls a play during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on February 3 in Atlanta. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
The New England Patriots' Tom Brady calls a play during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on February 3 in Atlanta. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
eXtra

NFL salary cap hits $A266 million per club

2nd Mar 2019 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM

THE NFL's salary cap will increase $11 million ($A15.5 million) next season to $188.2 million ($A265.9 million) per club.

In the ninth year of the 10-year labour agreement, the cap moves up from $177.2 million ($A250.3 million).

It has increased in every year of the contract, with the biggest move in 2015 to 2016, when it swelled by just under $12 million ($A17 million).

This is the third year out of four in which clubs must reach 89 per cent in cash spending. The NFL Players Association said on Friday (local time) that four teams were under that threshold: Dallas, Buffalo, Indianapolis and Houston.

League expenditures for benefits are $40.5 million ($A57.2 million) per team.

Add that to the salary cap number and each club's player costs are in excess of $228 million ($A322.1 million).

Benefits includes pension payments to former players, health care, injury protection and severance, veteran performance-based pay, and a separate pool of performance-based pay that's essentially a cash bonus to players who outperform their contracts.

With the NFL's revenues at more than $14 billion ($A19.8 billion) and every team worth at least $1.6 billion (Buffalo), with a high of about $5 billion (Dallas), it's hardly a surprise how high the cap has gone.

In the first year of the current CBA, reached after a lockout of the players from March-July 2011, the cap was $120 million ($A170 million).

It has increased by at least $10 million ($A14.1 million) every year since 2014.

There should be plenty of money available to free agents when the league's business year begins March 13.

On average, teams have about $35 million ($A49.4 million) in space after making off-season moves, with more certain to come.

Two clubs, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, still must make moves to get under the cap.

- AP

More Stories

buffalo bills dallas cowboys houston texans indianapolis colts jacksonville jaguars nfl players association nfl salary cap philadelphia eagles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Second-hand dresses a new addition to formal events expo

    premium_icon Second-hand dresses a new addition to formal events expo

    News Standing amid basketball hoops and soccer goals in a red formal gown, Georgia O'Bree commented on liking the feel of this dress.

    End of era at Hoffie's as long-term owners say goodbye

    premium_icon End of era at Hoffie's as long-term owners say goodbye

    Business The Scarness store becoming known as a place to go to be heard.

    EVENT: Get ready for rock and roll at Urangan

    EVENT: Get ready for rock and roll at Urangan

    News The Toogoom man is organising his own dance in Urangan.

    Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's seen'

    premium_icon Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's...

    News Fraser Island paramedic says dingo attack is 'worst he's seen'