NFL Superbowl LIV The greatest show on turf

OPINION: What is it about the NFL’s Superbowl that attracts the interest of people who know nothing about American football?

For people who don’t know, Superbowl LIV or 54 will be played in Miami Florida with the Kansas City Chiefs up against the San Francisco Forty-Niners.

Is it about the football match or is it considered entertainment?

It is one of the biggest single day sports events in the world drawing high television ratings each year.

The 2015 Super Bowl had a record-breaking average TV-audience of 114.4 million viewers. The exposure of the Super Bowl generates millions of dollars in advertising revenue for the NFL.

The advertising revenue from the 2018 Super Bowl for example stood at around 408 million U.S. dollars.

An average 30-second ad-spot during the Super Bowl broadcast cost an estimated 5.25 million U.S. dollars in 2019.

The majority of consumers regard Super Bowl commercials as entertainment and about a quarter of respondents also said that these commercials make them aware of the advertisers’ brands.

The popularity of the event has grown in Australia over the past two decades with it shown on free-to-air television and Foxtel.

ESPN even cater ads to Australian audiences. Last year encouraging people to “chuck a sickie” to watch the match.

Parties will be held at clubs and pubs as we are encouraged to get our “American” on with hotdogs, popcorns and pretzels while watching the game.

Superstars always sing the national anthem including Pink, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and this year it will be former Disney star Demi Lovato

The halftime entertainment is just as important as the match and this year we will witness the talents of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

It can make or break careers, I am not sure Janet Jackson’s career ever recovered from the infamy of 2004 “Nipplegate” incident.

I personally believe it is the greatest example of the business of sport mixing with entertainment and pop culture to create an experience that appeals to most parts of society.

Personally I enjoy every aspect but the actual sport is what I care about.

For those that are interested, San Francisco to win in a close contest.