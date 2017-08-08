'Ni Hao!': Bay's Sister City says 'G'day' to the Fraser Coast

UPON disembarking at Hervey Bay airport, Leshan delegate Tian Wen was blown away by the Fraser Coast's beauty.

Mr Wen is one of six delegates from the Chinese city, visiting the region as part of the the Sister City relationship between Leshan and Hervey Bay.

SPECIAL VISIT: Delegates from Leshan City, China (backrow) with Fraser Coast councillors and Butchulla dancers on Monday. Blake Antrobus

The delegates will spend about three days in the region exploring the Fraser Coast's tourist attractions, with a whale watching tour also planned.

The group was welcomed to the region by Butchulla dancers before taking a tour of the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere.

SPECIAL VISIT: (left to right) Leshan City visitors Zheng Zhiping, Tian Wen and Wu Xiaoyi visited Hervey Bay as part of the Sister City program between the two cities. Blake Antrobus

Interpreter Deng Lu said the group was excited to spend the next few days in the region.

"As sister cities, we do regular visits every year," Ms Lu said. "It's much more beautiful than before, we're very happy to be here."