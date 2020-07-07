‘Nicest bloke I met’: Tributes for man hit by stolen car

“He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited."

“He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited."

THE Sunshine Coast man who died after being struck by a stolen car that mounted the footpath was a grandfather-of-four who was "happy to help anyone out".

David Mallett, 63, from the Sunshine Coast, was visiting Bundaberg for work and walking along a footpath on Bourbong St on Monday night when the tragedy unfolded.

Family told 7 News Mr Mallet was a "well loved man" who "adored his family".

Mr Mallett was married with three children and had four grandchildren.

David Mallett died on Monday night in Bundaberg after being struck by a stolen car. Picture: Facebook

"Life without him is just going to be extremely difficult," family told 7 News.

A professional associate of Mr Mallett wrote online that the Sunshine Coast local was the nicest bloke he had ever met.

"David was the nicest bloke I've ever met, always happy to help anyone out," JC Auto Detailing wrote.

Pictures from the crash scene. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

"He loved his family so much and used to spend time chatting and showing me photos of his family every time he visited.

"David was on the verge of retiring and spending quality time with his wife and family."

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler said a silver Toyota was travelling west on Bourbong St at "high speed" and unfortunately "lost control and hit a pedestrian" about 7.45pm.

Mr Mallett was married with three children and four grandchildren. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

The car was allegedly stolen from Avenell Heights about one hour before the crash.

"The vehicle was reported stolen, police were at the station actually putting on that report and another individual was following the vehicle, a civilian," Inspector Vogler said.

The driver, who was known to police, was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Originally published as 'Nicest bloke I met': Tributes for man hit by stolen car