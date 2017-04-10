32°
Nick airlifted to Brisbane after one-punch attack

Matthew McInerney
| 10th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
ATTACKED: Hervey Bay's Nick Rourke lays in a Brisbane hospital bed after he was the victim of an alleged one-punch attack on Charlton Esplanade late Saturday night. The 21-year-old Hervey Bay Bombers player returned from a European holiday just last month.
ATTACKED: Hervey Bay's Nick Rourke lays in a Brisbane hospital bed after he was the victim of an alleged one-punch attack on Charlton Esplanade late Saturday night. The 21-year-old Hervey Bay Bombers player returned from a European holiday just last month. Facebook

HERVEY Bay's Nick Rourke spent his Saturday afternoon playing Aussie rules for his beloved Hervey Bay Bombers, today he lays in a Brisbane Hospital bed facing an uncertain future.

The 21-year-old was the victim of an alleged one-punch attack outside a licensed Hervey Bay venue late Saturday night.

Police allege a number of men became involved in an altercation outside the Charlton Esplanade venue at 11pm.

During the altercation, Nick was allegedly punched in the face by a 19-year-old Dundowran Beach man and fell to the ground and hit his head on the ground.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with serious head injuries, then was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

A Queensland Health spokesperson confirmed Nick was in a stable condition, but did not elaborate on his injuries.

Nick has been described as a kind human being, a country boy with a big heart and a genuine nice guy. He as born in Pakenham, Victoria, (south east of Melbourne), and just returned from the European adventure of a lifetime in which he visited the Eiffel Tower, explored Iceland, and everywhere in between.

Hervey Bay's Nick Rourke.
Hervey Bay's Nick Rourke. Facebook

He spent part of Saturday on the field with his teammates in the Hervey Bay Bombers senior side.

The defender was one of the best players on ground. He and his fellow defenders' hard work in the Bombers' backline helped deliver a tight, five-point win to Hervey Bay in what was their first game of the year.

He has been involved with the Bombers' senior side since 2014, the year Troy Ignatenko coached a red-hot Bombers outfit to the grand final.

Aussie rules - Bombers V. Bay Power. Bombers player Nick Rourke takes a mark. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Aussie rules - Bombers V. Bay Power. Bombers player Nick Rourke takes a mark. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

"Nick's just a nice fella,” Mr Ignatenko said.

"He's a good lad, a country boy, and he played in the backline. He plays the game he loves, and he plays it hard.

"I don't have as much to do with him off the field as some of the younger guys, I know him as a footy player.

"He is a hard worker on the field, he holds his position well, and while he's not a superstar he is a consistent footballer.”

AFL - Bombers V Bulldogs. Bomber Nick Rourke gets his kick away as Ben Turnbull gives chase. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
AFL - Bombers V Bulldogs. Bomber Nick Rourke gets his kick away as Ben Turnbull gives chase. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

The Bombers didn't release any formal comment, but Mr Ignatenko said Nick, his family and friends had the full support of the club.

Nick's friends took to Facebook to offer their well wishes and words of encouragement.

"Keep on fighting rourke, thoughts are with you and your family,” Nathan Bacon wrote.

"Praying for you brother, love you man you'll pull through, your a tough bloke,” close friend Josh Beswick wrote. His alleged attacker, a 19-year-old Dundowran Beach man, is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcemergency fchuman nick rourke

