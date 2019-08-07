Nick Cummins’ massive fall from grace
FROM the most sought after man in the country to doing an appearance at a discount shop - the Nick Cummins has suffered a fascinating fall from grace.
Known as The Honey Badger from his days as a wacky professional rugby union player, he was selected for the highly coveted role of The Bachelor on Channel 10.
But he became public enemy No. 1 after he chose neither Brittany Hockley nor Sophie Tieman at the show's finale, accused of wasting their and the viewer's time.
It was reported he took home a six figure sum for essentially a few months of pashing women and a small press tour.
But the women will be having the last laugh as The Honey Badger attends a not so prestigious meet and greet at bargain family clothing store Best and Less at Penrith this Sunday.
An ad promoting the visit said: "Signings and photos available with any Tradie product purchased for one hour only".
Funnily enough, The Badger has not promoted this stop-in on any of his social channels.
How the mighty have fallen.